625-HP Jeep Wrangler EV Leads 2022 Easter Jeep Safari Lineup

Jeep Bob Concept

If Keanu Reeves’ Point Break character Johnny Utah had a Jeep, this would be it. The Bob Concept is for those who like the Gladiator but don’t want all that pesky overhang. Jeep slashed the back end of the truck bed by 12 inches, added custom steel front and rear bumpers, and jacked it up with a three-inch lift kit. Holes were punched through the custom hardtop and a swath of canvas has been stretched across the top for open access to the sun.

Gonzo 40-inch tires are wrapped around tough-looking 20-inch beadlock wheels so if those monsters go flat, you can still limp along like Johnny Utah after he twisted his knee chasing the robbers. Dynatrac Pro-Rock 60 axles, King Coils, and Bypass shocks round out the mix.

As the late, great Patrick Swayze said as renegade surfer Bodhi, "We stand for something. We are here to show those guys that are inching their way on the freeways in their metal coffins that the human spirit is still alive." Amen.