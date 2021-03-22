This Year’s Easter Jeep Safari Brings a Mix of Modern Off-Road Concepts to Moab

It’s that time of year when off-roaders from all over the country flock to the annual Easter Jeep Safari in rugged Moab, Utah. The event, which kicked off in 1967 for local Jeep owners and fans, is hosted by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers off-road club. This would have been the 55th consecutive year had 2020's shindig not been canceled for the same reason everything else was called off last year. At the Easter Jeep Safari, four-wheelers tackle some tough terrain for nine days, bringing their own food, water, safety gear, recovery equipment, and extra fuel for the longer trails. You don’t even have to have a Jeep, as the event welcomes all full-size street-legal 4WD vehicles and street-legal rock buggies (UTVs, sand buggies, crawlers, and ATVs are not allowed). It certainly helps to have some decent off-roading experience, and as you probably guessed, the Jeep brand is the star of the show.

Stellantis

As is tradition, the automaker rolled out four concepts that will debut at the Safari starting Saturday: Magneto, Jeepster Beach, Red Bare, and Orange Peelz. Three Jeep and Mopar concepts that were scheduled to appear in 2020 will get their chance to shine as well, including the Jeep Gladiator Farout for overlanding, big-power Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 with a V8 under the hood, and the made-for-mountain-bikers Jeep Gladiator Top Dog. Here are the details for this year's freshman concept class:

Stellantis

Jeep Wrangler Magneto Like the supervillain from X-Men, the Magneto Concept is a multifaceted rig that'll spark reactions from both sides of the electrification argument. Replacing the typical 3.6-liter gas V6 with a custom-built axial flux electric motor, the Jeep Magneto gets its juice from four battery packs. For balance, the packs were plotted strategically throughout the vehicle—there's one above the front axle, one filling the space where a fuel tank would be, another replacing the exhaust muffler, and a final unit out back, underneath the trunk floor. Waterproof enclosures sheath the components to keep them from shorting out in water crossings as the Magneto is rated for 30 inches of fording depth. Dressed in blue and white–specific colors that shout "electrification," Jeep's Magneto also comes with 17-inch blacked-out metallic wheels with 35-inch tires made for mud, a custom roll cage, steel bumpers, a Warn winch, and a steel belly pan so you can crawl across the rocks without ripping out the intestines of your Jeep. Oh, it just so happens to have a six-speed manual transmission, too.

Stellantis Jeepster Beach