2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Dominates 2019 Easter Jeep Safari Concepts

Every year for Easter Jeep Safari , the folks at Jeep build some custom rigs to take to Moab and show off their creativity and provide inspiration for the aftermarket. It should come as no surprise to anyone that this year's lot of rigs are all based on the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck. Ranging from mild to wild, there's a build for everyone in this year's allotment.

The most insane of the builds is the Jeep Five-Quarter. It's a restomodded 1968 Jeep M-715 Gladiator-based military truck with modern performance components that will surely be the talk of the week. It's called the Five-Quarter because Jeep trucks of the past were one-and-one-quarter-ton trucks which you could also call "five-quarters."

The front metal was replaced by a full carbon fiber front end. A bobbed 6-foot custom aluminum bed was installed and uses both water-jet-cut panels and wood slats. The convertible top was lowered 3.5-inches to streamline the look and help with a monster truck image.

It rides on a link coil suspension system and has rock rails and bumpers modified and brought over from the Gladiator Rubicon to help protect the Five-Quarter off-road. For axles, the Five-Quarter uses a Dana 60 up front and a Dana 80 in the rear. That heavy-duty hardware is present to handle the power, which is a Hellcrate supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 making more than 700 horsepower.