2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Costs Less to Lease Per Month Than Your Morning Coffee

At $143 per month, the Jeep Gladiator Sport offers a hell of a lot of truck for less than your morning trip to Starbucks. Despite the "Sport" designation indicating that the Gladiator is a base model, the price to lease the truck is astoundingly cheap. In fact, it's the most affordable new vehicle in Jeep's entire lineup in terms of leasing. The Gladiator also comes with certain features that enthusiasts find appealing such as a six-speed manual transmission and (as per Jeep's usual) standard 4x4 drive.

The all-new $35,000 Jeep Gladiator is so much more than just a Wrangler with a pickup truck bed. Jeep has managed to make the Gladiator one of the most interesting mid-size vehicles in its class by retaining some of the brand's trademark features like removable doors, a fold-down windscreen, and a convertible roof. But on top of all of those, Jeep has ensured that the Gladiator is also a really good deal to lease.

Of course, there are ways to increase your price fairly quickly. Jeep assumes that when leasing the Gladiator, you'll be putting about 10 percent of the lease cost down, or about $3,504 in cash. It also assumes that you'll be leasing a base model and drive about 10,000 miles annually. Increasing the amount you're permitted to travel each year to 12,000 miles will bump the lease price to $157 per month. If you're a more frequent traveler, perhaps consider 15,000 miles at a monthly premium of $171.

Keeping the Gladiator for a duration longer than 24 months will also increase your cost significantly—$192 per month for 36 months, or $215 for 48 months. The most expensive option is 15,000 annual miles for a 48 month lease, a combination which will cost leasees $241 per month—only a few dollars more than a brand new Toyota Camry.

One reason why Jeep is able to offer such a great lease deal on the Gladiator is its insanely good residual value. Jeep predicts the Sport model to retain an extraordinary 89 percent of its resale value after two years of ownership, a value which even beats out the Toyota Tacoma. This number fluctuates significantly with higher-trimmed models, but it’s good news nonetheless for not only people who lease, but also the resale value for those who choose to buy instead.

Considering the Gladiator is not only a brand new truck, but also a brand new member of Jeep's lineup is a huge selling point. When coupled with an exceptionately reasonable lease price, it almost makes the purchase a no-brainer for someone looking for a vehicle in the same market space.