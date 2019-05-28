Watch the World's First Hellcat-Swapped Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Do a Massive Burnout
Replacing the Gladiator's V-6 with a 707-horsepower V-8 means many, many tires are destined for a smoky death.
As expected, off-road junkies have already begun making major modifications to the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck—from suspension upgrades to engine swaps, people love it. The Gladiator in question here fits into the latter category as it's already ditched the factory 3.6-liter V-6 for a more potent unit: a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8. Not only that, it's already being put to use with a good bit of hooning taking place to break in the new engine.
Built by America's Most Wanted 4x4, this Gladiator is a Rubicon model that features a plethora of four-wheeling gadgets and hardware from the factory. While a majority of the running gear has almost certainly been replaced along with the old V-6, all of the added power should only make it more capable when on the trails or rock ledges.
Oh, and it also sounds a hell of a lot better.
As you might know by now, the Hellcat V-8 can usually be found under the hood of go-fast Dodge Challengers and Chargers, as well as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. However, it's never been made available in the Jeep Wrangler or its Gladiator pickup counterpart, the latter only hitting dealership lots in the last month or so. Because of that, tuners are always eager to drop the 707-horsepower lump into customer cars for the sake of power and, as you can tell from the video above, audible pleasure.
Jeep has teased the possibility of a Hellcat-powered Gladiator in the past, most notably as part of its 2019 Moab Easter Jeep Safari concepts. That being said, it'll likely be a while down the road if the automaker does decide to offer such a vehicle from the factory—in the meantime, though, contact your local off-road shop. They'd surely be more than happy to take your money and create a world-beating performance truck.
- RELATED2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Costs Less to Lease Per Month Than Your Morning CoffeeAt $143 per month for two years, leasing the Jeep Gladiator seems like a stellar deal.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Viper-Powered Jeep J10 Pickup Truck Is What the Gladiator Could've BeenDisappointed that you can't get a new two-door Jeep pickup? Build your own, and swap in an 8.3-liter V-10 while you're at it.READ NOW
- RELATEDHemi V-8 Fits in Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck 'Like a Glove,' and That's a Problem, Exec SaysA Jeep Gladiator boasting Hemi V-8 power would surely fly off dealer lots, so what’s the holdup?READ NOW
- RELATEDA Two-Door Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Won't Be Happening Anytime SoonDespite the two-door J6 Gladiator concept stealing the limelight ahead of Easter Jeep Safari, FCA says we shouldn't get our hopes up.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Dominates 2019 Easter Jeep Safari ConceptsJeep's concepts range from mild to wild at this year's gathering of off-road enthusiasts in Moab.READ NOW