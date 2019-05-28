Watch the World's First Hellcat-Swapped Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Do a Massive Burnout

As expected, off-road junkies have already begun making major modifications to the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck—from suspension upgrades to engine swaps, people love it. The Gladiator in question here fits into the latter category as it's already ditched the factory 3.6-liter V-6 for a more potent unit: a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V-8. Not only that, it's already being put to use with a good bit of hooning taking place to break in the new engine.

Built by America's Most Wanted 4x4, this Gladiator is a Rubicon model that features a plethora of four-wheeling gadgets and hardware from the factory. While a majority of the running gear has almost certainly been replaced along with the old V-6, all of the added power should only make it more capable when on the trails or rock ledges.

Oh, and it also sounds a hell of a lot better.