First Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Rolls off Assembly Line at Toledo Plant

After loads of build- and release-date hullabaloo, the Jeep Gladiator pickup has become a reality as the first production model was built on Tuesday at Fiat Chrysler's Toledo, Ohio plant.

This particular example, a Rubicon painted in Billet Silver with heaps of trick off-road options and doo-dads, marks the first of many Gladiators that'll be built ahead of the truck's rumored June release date. Then, it'll hit dealer lots nationwide and presumably fly off them as quickly as they landed with pent-up demand for the Gladiator reaching its boiling point.

Gladiator numero uno can be seen here driving off the line to applause from those that helped assemble it: