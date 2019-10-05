All-in-One AT Summit Habitat Camper for Jeep Gladiator Is Built to Go Off-Grid
Weighing a meager 350 pounds with enough strength to hold all your overlanding gear, this purpose-built unit starts at $9,100.
While you don't need to turn your off-road rig into a rolling hotel room to be considered a verified overlander, Adventure Trailers of Prescott, Arizona has everything on-offer to create a complete mobile habitat for a list of enthusiast SUVs and trucks—that now includes the ever-popular 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Expanding beyond the simple rooftop tent setups of old, AT has created an all-in-one solution for storage and comfort that's the first of its kind built specifically for the new Jeep pickup.
The Summit Habitat camper is made with .60-inch-thick, CNC-formed aluminum while the walls are reinforced with one-inch honeycomb composite; this not only improves insulation from the cold but also makes the unit stronger for durability and load-bearing purposes. Because of this, the Summit can hold an impressive 600 pounds of static weight atop its shell while loads up to 100 pounds can be lifted with its roof strut assist.
Thanks to the Gladiator's best-in-class payload, from the 1,200-pound bed capacity in the Rubicon to 1,600 pounds in Sport (Max Tow) configuration, it can easily withstand the Summit's scant 350-pound weight. Handily, the AT camper also provides a variety of configurable mounting points for adventure gear including traction-aiding recovery boards and even a kayak atop the built-in tent. Even with enough camp supplies to last night-after-night inside the shell, the Gladiator is respectably capable of hauling the weight on the trail.
You'll find meticulous attention to detail inside the camper, where mindful tidbits provide even more convenience. Indoor/outdoor carpeting provides a nice feel as well as a block from condensation, and the Summit's interior can also be lined with cargo netting to hold whatever small pieces of equipment you decide to bring along for your trek. Optional 12-volt and USB outlets can be fitted to charge your tech, as can a full mobile kitchen. Paired with a shelved bed storage system, the AT offering provides a comprehensive solution to keeping your belongings secure and shielded from the elements.
Saving perhaps the most important feature for last, the in-house-developed tent is an incredibly resilient piece of kit that's capable of housing you and yours for all four seasons when fitted appropriately. It's made with fire-retardant Sunbrella fabric that's also UV resistant, boasting three snag-proof mosquito screens with vinyl windows. It's even built so that your bedding can stay in place, even when the tent is closed. Equip it with a Thinsulate tent liner and you'll even be shielded from the harshness of winter, making this one of the most versatile outfits of its kind.
This all comes at a price, of course, and in this case, the Gladiator-specific AT Summit Habitat starts at $9,100 with an eight-week wait time. As you tack on more options, that number creeps upward depending on your desired level of customization. By comparison, that's similar to competitors like Go Fast Campers, although AT holds one advantage over its rivals—at present, it's the only company that currently offers such a unit for the Jeep Gladiator.
