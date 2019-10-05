All-in-One AT Summit Habitat Camper for Jeep Gladiator Is Built to Go Off-Grid

While you don't need to turn your off-road rig into a rolling hotel room to be considered a verified overlander, Adventure Trailers of Prescott, Arizona has everything on-offer to create a complete mobile habitat for a list of enthusiast SUVs and trucks—that now includes the ever-popular 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Expanding beyond the simple rooftop tent setups of old, AT has created an all-in-one solution for storage and comfort that's the first of its kind built specifically for the new Jeep pickup.

AT Overland

The Summit Habitat camper is made with .60-inch-thick, CNC-formed aluminum while the walls are reinforced with one-inch honeycomb composite; this not only improves insulation from the cold but also makes the unit stronger for durability and load-bearing purposes. Because of this, the Summit can hold an impressive 600 pounds of static weight atop its shell while loads up to 100 pounds can be lifted with its roof strut assist. Thanks to the Gladiator's best-in-class payload, from the 1,200-pound bed capacity in the Rubicon to 1,600 pounds in Sport (Max Tow) configuration, it can easily withstand the Summit's scant 350-pound weight. Handily, the AT camper also provides a variety of configurable mounting points for adventure gear including traction-aiding recovery boards and even a kayak atop the built-in tent. Even with enough camp supplies to last night-after-night inside the shell, the Gladiator is respectably capable of hauling the weight on the trail.

You'll find meticulous attention to detail inside the camper, where mindful tidbits provide even more convenience. Indoor/outdoor carpeting provides a nice feel as well as a block from condensation, and the Summit's interior can also be lined with cargo netting to hold whatever small pieces of equipment you decide to bring along for your trek. Optional 12-volt and USB outlets can be fitted to charge your tech, as can a full mobile kitchen. Paired with a shelved bed storage system, the AT offering provides a comprehensive solution to keeping your belongings secure and shielded from the elements.

AT Overland