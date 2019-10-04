Camp Anywhere in Comfort With the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition Camper

One of my favorite philosophers, Bill Watterson, is an avid proponent of exploring our great and wild world as we learn about our environment and interact with its inhabitants. However, much of our world is inaccessible to anything but a 40-mile hike with 100-pounds of camping equipment strapped to your back. Now, every corner of this world is available to be explored in the comfort and ease thanks to the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition camper.

Ordinary campers you see clogging up the world’s roadways are fairly flimsy kit. They’re built on a steel ladder frame with a fiberglass housing unit perched atop. As such, camping in one of these is limited to grassy knolls, car parks, and highway rest stops. Not the sort of places that inspire notions of adventure. That’s where the Bruder steps in.

Using a 30mm thick epoxy-bonded enclosed shell—read a composite monocoque similar to as you’d get in a McLaren—the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition is 50 percent lighter than its conventional counterparts but immensely more strong. The steel chassis is bonded to the shell with insulation mounts to reduce in-unit vibration as well as provide increased strength—it can handle up to 11-times its own weight—wherever the trail may take you. And we mean proper trails as the EXP-6 Expedition features 12-inches of suspension travel. That’s just two less than the F-150 Raptor.