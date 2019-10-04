Camp Anywhere in Comfort With the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition Camper
Whether it’s the wilds of Russia, Zambia, Alaska, or Tiera del Fuego, everywhere is now accessible.
One of my favorite philosophers, Bill Watterson, is an avid proponent of exploring our great and wild world as we learn about our environment and interact with its inhabitants. However, much of our world is inaccessible to anything but a 40-mile hike with 100-pounds of camping equipment strapped to your back. Now, every corner of this world is available to be explored in the comfort and ease thanks to the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition camper.
Ordinary campers you see clogging up the world’s roadways are fairly flimsy kit. They’re built on a steel ladder frame with a fiberglass housing unit perched atop. As such, camping in one of these is limited to grassy knolls, car parks, and highway rest stops. Not the sort of places that inspire notions of adventure. That’s where the Bruder steps in.
Using a 30mm thick epoxy-bonded enclosed shell—read a composite monocoque similar to as you’d get in a McLaren—the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition is 50 percent lighter than its conventional counterparts but immensely more strong. The steel chassis is bonded to the shell with insulation mounts to reduce in-unit vibration as well as provide increased strength—it can handle up to 11-times its own weight—wherever the trail may take you. And we mean proper trails as the EXP-6 Expedition features 12-inches of suspension travel. That’s just two less than the F-150 Raptor.
Adding to its off-road credentials is that the EXP-6 Expedition is able to fit up to 35-inch off-road tires, a sealed air-tight body for fording rivers, lakes, and ponds, a trailer hitch capable of full u-turns, and keeps the camper’s main drinking water supplies inside the cabin as to prevent excessive heat or cold from contaminating them. The EXP-6 Expedition also features two recovery points and can be optioned with a winch for further peace of mind.
Whether inside or outside, what’s great about the Bruder EXP-6 Expedition is also how customizable it is. Customers can pick from induction, gas, or diesel cooking and there’s spare room to fit a full-size gas grill. The cooktop also uses a double-door system that allows access either from the inside or outside depending on the weather. There’s also a pop-up top for increased living and sleeping space, a full-width rear hatch for easier egress, outdoor lightning packages, a full-size spare, tons of storage options, and a number of interior layouts so you that you have the perfect rig for whatever you and five others want to do.
The EXP-6 Expedition was designed and is built in Australia, though Bruder says that the company can export the expedition rig anywhere in the world. The company also says that it’s ready to accommodate commercial, private, and even military applications. The Bruder EXP-6 Expedition starts at $96,500, without customization and shipping, which is a princely sum. However, given the alternative is to hoof it into the backcountry, we’ll take the EXP-6 Expedition anytime. Maybe tow it with Land Rover’s new Defender.
Happy exploring.
