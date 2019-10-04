Porsche 911 Owner Proves That You Don't Need an SUV to Join the Overland Movement
Thanks to a modified rooftop tent and Porsche all-wheel drive, the owner has already spent over 50 nights in the great outdoors.
Those who typically lead an outdoorsy lifestyle that involves camping and overlanding opt for a lifted SUV or truck to help them traverse the roads less traveled. These typically involve lifted suspensions, tons of accessories, and larger-than-life wheels and tires. Not this Oregon adventurer, however, who takes on the countryside with his 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S complete with a Yakima rooftop tent.
Brock Keen owns the 911 in addition to a Range Rover Classic, as he explained to Germany’s EvoCars-Magazin. Originally, he planned to overland with the British 4x4, but he was disappointed to find the roof tent wasn’t compatible without buying a pricey set additional bars to help it sit atop the Range Rover. That’s when Brock decided to improvise with his second car, the 996-gen Porsche.
After mocking up his tent with the car's existing mounting gear, he realized that it worked without any additional attachments. From there, Keen decided against the Range Rover and took his 911 to the wilderness. He constantly posts pictures of the car on sand, gravel, and snow as he takes advantage of the scenic Pacific Northwest landscape, turning plenty of heads along the way.
All in all, Brock has spent more than 50 nights in the rooftop tent with his wife and their dog, many of which have been in rural areas you’d think would be better suited for his Range Rover. The 996 Carrera 4S's all-wheel-drive does the job—as long as ground clearance doesn’t become an issue.
You can check out snippets of his adventures on Instagram by following @996roadtrip, but beware, you'll be planning your own excursions in no time.
