Porsche 911 Owner Proves That You Don't Need an SUV to Join the Overland Movement

Those who typically lead an outdoorsy lifestyle that involves camping and overlanding opt for a lifted SUV or truck to help them traverse the roads less traveled. These typically involve lifted suspensions, tons of accessories, and larger-than-life wheels and tires. Not this Oregon adventurer, however, who takes on the countryside with his 2004 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S complete with a Yakima rooftop tent.

Brock Keen owns the 911 in addition to a Range Rover Classic, as he explained to Germany’s EvoCars-Magazin. Originally, he planned to overland with the British 4x4, but he was disappointed to find the roof tent wasn’t compatible without buying a pricey set additional bars to help it sit atop the Range Rover. That’s when Brock decided to improvise with his second car, the 996-gen Porsche.