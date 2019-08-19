This Porsche 911 Safari Build Is Strong Enough to Hold an Entire GT3 Cup Race Car on Its Roof

Kelly-Moss Road and Race, builders of various hardcore Porsches for the track and trail, have built a safari-style 911 named "Willy" for exploring gravel roads and America's backwoods. Meant to be a high-performance overlander, the off-road sportscar is modified with a lengthy-list of custom parts including the absolutely essential roof-top tent for supreme car camping. While some may have been worried that the car's roof isn't strong enough to handle all the extra weight, Kelly-Moss took to Facebook to dispel these concerns, uploading a video of the matte-black P-car holding an entire Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car on its lid.

The car in the video is a 1983 911 3.2 Carrera that was purchased by Kelly-Moss in 2018. Its build page notes that every piece of the 911 was replaced or rebuilt with the specific goal of high-speed off-roading in mind. Enlarged wheel wells make room for the Fuchs rollers and all-terrain tires, thanks to five inches of sheet metal being removed for extra clearance. "Willy" also sports a custom stereo, Recaro leather seats, a 17-gallon fuel cell, and a built 3.4-liter engine pushing 340 horsepower through a custom gearbox. Kelly-Moss says that its creation is able to handle this much weight because the roof rack has been mounted directly to a part of the roll cage, which itself extends into the front chassis for structural reinforcement.

