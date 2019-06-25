The Drive and Blipshift Team Up for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS T-Shirt of Your Dreams

The Drive has teamed up with Blipshift to release a shirt inspired by one of our most visceral driving experiences—carving through the Swiss Alps in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

It takes just a glance at a GT3 RS to understand that it’s not your ordinary 911. With a 500 horsepower naturally-aspirated flat-six, all those functional air inlets and vents, and that wing, it’s as dramatic as it gets (especially spec’d in Lizard Green). With a far from ordinary car, we needed far from ordinary roads. What better option is there than Oberwald’s towering mountain passes?