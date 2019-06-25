The Drive and Blipshift Team Up for the Porsche 911 GT3 RS T-Shirt of Your Dreams
A 500-horsepower flat-six, the towering Swiss Alps, and a fine cotton blend.
The Drive has teamed up with Blipshift to release a shirt inspired by one of our most visceral driving experiences—carving through the Swiss Alps in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.
It takes just a glance at a GT3 RS to understand that it’s not your ordinary 911. With a 500 horsepower naturally-aspirated flat-six, all those functional air inlets and vents, and that wing, it’s as dramatic as it gets (especially spec’d in Lizard Green). With a far from ordinary car, we needed far from ordinary roads. What better option is there than Oberwald’s towering mountain passes?
This particular combination of engineering and topography is a magic one, pushing the limits of what's technically possible. And that's exactly what this t-shirt is about. Also, the pure-of-heart GT3 RS remains a poster car in this age of hybridized, electrified this-and-that.
The shirt is available for five more days before it’s gone forever, so we’d suggest grabbing one while you can! Shop Now
