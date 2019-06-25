Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Track Therapy' Video Is the Ultimate Stress-Reliever

Relaxing, right? Fire your therapist because everything is chill and life is good. (That was hyperbole, don't actually do that. GT Porsches are cool but not medically proven to be a substitute for proper mental health treatment.)

Powered by a 520-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six, the 991.2 GT3 RS can hit 60 miles per hour in three seconds flat, exclusively comes with a seven-speed PDK transmission, and weighs around 3,200 pounds. Starting at $187,500 before destination, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one the absolute best ways of getting around a circuit and relaxing.

Its GT3 successor based on the new 992-generation 911 was last seen making the rounds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Judging from the noise, the new car sounds like it'll continue to be naturally aspirated, quelling previous rumors that Porsche would introduce turbos to its track-ready breed of 911s.