Porsche 911 GT3 RS 'Track Therapy' Video Is the Ultimate Stress-Reliever
Is there something more relaxing than navigating the sweeping corners of an empty Watkins Glen? We think not.
Tuesdays suck. There, we said it. You're already exhausted from Monday's shenanigans and Friday afternoon feels as far as the next century. To make this miserable second day of the work week a bit more bearable here's 11 solid minutes of a Porsche 911 GT3 RS gently lapping an empty Watkins Glen International.
Seriously, who needs "lo-fi hip-hop radio - beats to relax or study to" when you've got the sound of a naturally-aspirated Porsche flat-six casually living its best life? Aptly named "Porsche GT3 RS track therapy," the following clip uploaded by YouTuber Speedracer38 features no vulgar lap time overlays and no traffic. This is what retirement dreams are made of.
Relaxing, right? Fire your therapist because everything is chill and life is good. (That was hyperbole, don't actually do that. GT Porsches are cool but not medically proven to be a substitute for proper mental health treatment.)
Powered by a 520-horsepower, 4.0-liter flat-six, the 991.2 GT3 RS can hit 60 miles per hour in three seconds flat, exclusively comes with a seven-speed PDK transmission, and weighs around 3,200 pounds. Starting at $187,500 before destination, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is one the absolute best ways of getting around a circuit and relaxing.
Its GT3 successor based on the new 992-generation 911 was last seen making the rounds at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Judging from the noise, the new car sounds like it'll continue to be naturally aspirated, quelling previous rumors that Porsche would introduce turbos to its track-ready breed of 911s.
- RELATED5 High-Revving Details About the New Porsche Cayman GT4 and SpyderPorsche introduces a 414-horsepower, flat-6-powered Cayman and a topless Spyder. We can’t help but stare.READ NOW
- RELATEDIs This a Leaked Photo of the 992-Gen Porsche 911 GT3 RS?First the leaked 992 Turbo photos, and now this. Is Stuttgart just teasing us?READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche GT Cars Won't Go Electric or Hybrid Anytime Soon, Brand Boss SaysHomologation rules dictate that Porsche's GT street cars are powered like its race cars: unelectrified.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Top Gear's Stig Manhandle a Ferrari 488 Pista Around Dunsfold AerodromeEven with his infinite skill and lengthy racing experience, the feisty stallion proved to be a handful and demanded the utmost precision.READ NOW
- RELATED992-Generation Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Right at Home Blitzing the NürburgringThat's the sound of what your grandpa would call "all motor," or as we like to call it, a good 'ol naturally aspirated engine.READ NOW