Porsche 911 GT3 Power Wheels Gets 450cc KTM Motor
It no longer has the classic 911 rear engine design.
In the order of birth to Super Formula F1 license, Power Wheels come between Hot Wheels and shifter karts. These are toys driven by your brood, but not yet the racy go-karts meant to stoke your child’s Senna-esque fires. They’re fun, safe, and usually shaped in the parent’s favorite automobile. One dad, however, wanted a blurrier line between toy and race and built a 450cc Porsche 911 GT3 Power Wheels because reasons.
The 911 GT3 Power Wheels started factory-fresh and came complete with a small electric motor, battery, and space enough for the owner’s dog to be driven around. From there, everything got thrown out the window, including the builder’s sanity. The body panels were removed and the entire drivetrain and chassis were thrown away.
In their place, a custom steel tube chassis was built to house the 450cc KTM dirt bike engine, its sequential transmission, and the chain drive powering the rear wheels. New wheels and tires were added, proper ones that could handle the increased loads of a full-sized driver and the steel frame, as well as a custom-built steering wheel which also houses the brake lever and clutch.
From there the body panels were attached to the new chassis and motor, which is at the front and not in the traditional rearward Porsche location, and a large non-functional rear wing was added. Finally, the KTM engine’s exhaust was plumbed out the back just like the real-deal GT3 for that added bit of authenticity and street credibility.
As for driving it around, the build looks properly insane and has the soundtrack to back up the looks. The 450cc engine thumps away with each press of the gas and definitely doesn’t sound like the high-wailing 4.0-liter flat 6-cylinder engine of the Porsche. It sounds mean and has some seriously impressive turning capabilities. It also pulls wheelies.
At the end of the video, the owner says that he’s going to track the custom-built GT3 go-kart sometime soon and we can’t wait to see what it looks like going down the track.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDDownhill Power Wheels Racing for Grown-Ups Is the Absolute Pinnacle of RacingWatching a full-size adult cut through race traffic on Virginia International Raceway atop a children's toy only makes me want to do it myself.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASCAR Champ Joey Logano Builds World's Longest Hot Wheels Track in His GarageLogano's Guinness-certified world record bests the old benchmark by 103 feet.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Jaguar F-Pace Drive Upside Down on a 64-Foot-Tall Hot Wheels LoopIt's just like the kids' toy, except with a two-ton SUV and real consequences.READ NOW
- RELATEDHot Wheels Is Remaking the Original Fast & Furious Cars in Rad Diecast CollectionDon't let these new diecasts distract you from the fact that Hector will be running three Honda Civics with Spoon engines.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Yamaha R1-Powered Go Kart Toast the Quarter MileIts power to weight ratio is likely matched by only a Saturn V rocket.READ NOW