Porsche 911 GT3 Power Wheels Gets 450cc KTM Motor

In their place, a custom steel tube chassis was built to house the 450cc KTM dirt bike engine, its sequential transmission, and the chain drive powering the rear wheels. New wheels and tires were added, proper ones that could handle the increased loads of a full-sized driver and the steel frame, as well as a custom-built steering wheel which also houses the brake lever and clutch.

From there the body panels were attached to the new chassis and motor, which is at the front and not in the traditional rearward Porsche location, and a large non-functional rear wing was added. Finally, the KTM engine’s exhaust was plumbed out the back just like the real-deal GT3 for that added bit of authenticity and street credibility.

As for driving it around, the build looks properly insane and has the soundtrack to back up the looks. The 450cc engine thumps away with each press of the gas and definitely doesn’t sound like the high-wailing 4.0-liter flat 6-cylinder engine of the Porsche. It sounds mean and has some seriously impressive turning capabilities. It also pulls wheelies.

At the end of the video, the owner says that he’s going to track the custom-built GT3 go-kart sometime soon and we can’t wait to see what it looks like going down the track.

