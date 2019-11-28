NASCAR Champ Joey Logano Builds World's Longest Hot Wheels Track in His Garage
Logano's Guinness-certified world record bests the old benchmark by 103 feet.
Earlier this week, Team Penske driver and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano racked up another win after setting the Guinness World Record for the longest Hot Wheels track ever. In doing so, he bested the previous record of 1,838 feet set in Russia during August 2018.
The attempt, which took place at Logano's personal garage in Charlotte, North Carolina, spanned and looped nearly all of the floor space inside the building before ending up outside in a Hot Wheels-themed 2018 Ford Mustang. With the help of a whopping 122 booster motors, Logano laced the 1,941-foot-long track around his expansive car collection, including his DeLorean DMC12, a custom International rat rod, a 1972 Ford Econoline, and a 2017 Ford GT.
The track then ran under Logano's No. 22 Ford Fusion NASCAR racer, marking the previous record distance before exiting the building for another final stretch leading into the Mustang, where the Hot Wheels toy jumped into the passenger seat.
Of course, Logano then performed a nice smoky burnout and donut to celebrate in traditional American fashion.
An official from Guinness World Records was on-site to confirm the feat, alongside some of Logano's close friends and family. The record attempt also celebrates the launch of Logano’s Hot Wheels-themed 2018 Ford Mustang in die-cast form for fans to add to their collection when it hits shelves in July of 2020.
According to MotorRacingNetwork, the attempt took over a year to plan and a total of seven days to set up for the run.
“Talk about a dream come true,” said Logano in a statement. “I have so many memories playing with my Hot Wheels cars as a kid. Hot Wheels basically founded my passion for racing—the first car I ever had was a Hot Wheels car.”
