The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Keeps the 4.0L N/A Flat-Six and Weighs 3,152 Pounds Wet

The 992-generation of the Porsche 911 brought a lot of new tech to the table, and while this platform will also see the 911 go hybrid further down the line, for now, the next model to hit series production is the long-awaited GT3. The first GT-spec 992 will feature a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six like before, along with a lighter seven-speed PDK instead of the regular 911's eight-speed, so rather than an overdrive gear, you get the option of shifting with the lever like it was a sequential. Porsche also kept the manual option for the GT3, a car that despite getting bigger in every dimension, hasn't gained weight over the previous 991.2 generation, showing a wet figure of 3,152 pounds with the PDK, filled up with gas, oil, washer fluid and all.

Before continuing with the new GT3's details, let me just get into the fact that as also revealed by Henry Catchpole's latest Carfection video, Porsche's GT crew led by Andreas Preuninger maintains a fleet of "good as new" and "turnkey ready" GT Porsches from all generations, including the silver 996 GT3 which Porsche had when Preuninger joined the company two decades ago. Some of these saved pre-production cars belong to the Porsche Museum today, yet it's not likely that they'll ever leave "The GT Hall" for anything other than a casual drive by the engineering team. Benchmarking against the past remains crucial for the 911's future, as well as the general mood of Porsche's GT division.