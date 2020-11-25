The 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Keeps the 4.0L N/A Flat-Six and Weighs 3,152 Pounds Wet
The manual's sticking around, too.
The 992-generation of the Porsche 911 brought a lot of new tech to the table, and while this platform will also see the 911 go hybrid further down the line, for now, the next model to hit series production is the long-awaited GT3. The first GT-spec 992 will feature a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six like before, along with a lighter seven-speed PDK instead of the regular 911's eight-speed, so rather than an overdrive gear, you get the option of shifting with the lever like it was a sequential. Porsche also kept the manual option for the GT3, a car that despite getting bigger in every dimension, hasn't gained weight over the previous 991.2 generation, showing a wet figure of 3,152 pounds with the PDK, filled up with gas, oil, washer fluid and all.
Before continuing with the new GT3's details, let me just get into the fact that as also revealed by Henry Catchpole's latest Carfection video, Porsche's GT crew led by Andreas Preuninger maintains a fleet of "good as new" and "turnkey ready" GT Porsches from all generations, including the silver 996 GT3 which Porsche had when Preuninger joined the company two decades ago. Some of these saved pre-production cars belong to the Porsche Museum today, yet it's not likely that they'll ever leave "The GT Hall" for anything other than a casual drive by the engineering team. Benchmarking against the past remains crucial for the 911's future, as well as the general mood of Porsche's GT division.
As for the 992 GT3, the recipe remains the same as before, although with improved ingredients. Some GT3 RS parts have filtered down to the regular GT3, like the carbon fiber hood that's been tweaked to improve cooling. Also from the RS line are the 20- and 21-inch wheels, pinstriped and wrapped in 315 mm rubber at the rear. With the 992's wider tracks and completely new double-wishbone front axle straight off the 911 RSR race cars, Porsche also had to upgrade the rear axle to keep up with the quicker front, which even uses a more direct steering rack.
The bigger wheels allowed for larger steel brake rotors, now measuring 408 mm at the front and 380 mm at the back. Carbon ceramics will remain optional, no doubt.
Porsche makes its prototypes as ugly as possible, and so this late test car still features plenty of camouflage to fool us all. However, the 992 GT3's massive rear diffuser and top-mounted wing confirm more downforce at a lower wing angle, so the system creates less drag.
The new GT3 uses a lighter exhaust system and glass to compensate for the added volume, plus some "very loud gasoline particulate filters" that still allow the 4.0-liter flat-six to sing its song. Inside, drivers get a track screen option and a bright shift light in the middle, progressing from yellow to a flashing blue.
Traditionally, manual-equipped 911s are lighter than their PDK siblings, so option the 992 GT3 with a stick and it may even go under 3,152 pounds with a full tank of premium unleaded. Now, all you need to do is listen to this latest of Porsche motorsport specials, and immediately start wondering about the future RS:
