Porsche CEO Says Hybrid 992-Gen Will Be the 'Highest-Performance 911 of All'

While discussing the Porsche 718's future in an interview last week, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume let slip an important detail about the 992-generation 911's ultimate variant: there will be a hybrid.

"We have said the next 911 will add a hybrid version. That will be the highest-performance 911 of all," Blume told Top Gear. "So it won't have the extra weight of batteries, it will be a non-plug-in hybrid. We have the experience to do that—look at the racing 919."

911 boss August Auchleitner has already confirmed that the hybrid 992 will adhere to Porsche's electrified model formula, which involves a disc-shaped electric motor slotted between the car's eight-speed PDK transmission and flat-six engine. Said six-cylinder mill will presumably be more powerful than the one coming to the 2020 911 Turbo S, which Car and Driver reports will produce 641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque.