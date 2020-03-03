2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: The Most Powerful Turbo Ever
640 horsepower. Zero to 60 in 2.6 seconds. Over $200,000.
Even though the regular Porsche 911 Carrera is now, in fact, turbocharged, we were not allowed to call it the "911 turbo" because as Porsche fans know, that moniker is reserved for a higher caliber of 911—and this is it. The most luxurious and grand tourer-y one of them all, say guten morgen to the real 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S.
Let's get some headline facts outta the way. Its new 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six makes 640 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, 60 hp and 37 pound-feet more than the previous-gen Turbo S. Bolted to a Turbo-specific eight-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission, the new 911 Turbo S Coupe can launch itself from zero to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the old Turbo S Coupe and 0.1 seconds more rapid than its new Cabriolet twin), hit 124 in 8.9 seconds, and cover the quarter-mile in 10.5 before hitting a top speed of 205 mph. In short, it's the quickest, most powerful 911 Turbo ever. (And if Porsche's track record is anything to go by, it'll likely perform these feats over and over again without getting tired, unlike many of its competitors.)
Keeping with tradition, the new 911 Turbo gets a wider body than both the standard Carrera on which it's based and the outgoing 991 Turbo. The more voluptuous sheet metal houses an engine with charge air coolers that are now 14 percent bigger for 13 percent faster cool airflow rates, bigger turbos, a new intake system, electrically adjustable wastegate flaps, and something called piezo injectors which Porsche says improves responsiveness and makes the engine more free-revving.
Speaking of revving, an oval-tipped Sport exhaust is now available with adjustable exhaust flaps that ramp up the aural drama. If you'd prefer your Porsche experience to be less loud, the rectangular-tipped standard pipes can still be had.
Porsche Active Suspension Management lowers the ride height by 0.39 inches and has been recalibrated for better handling. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, rear-axle steering, and ceramic brakes with 420 mm front rotors (10 mm larger than before), and Wet Mode, as seen in more pedestrian 992s, are all accounted for as well.
Measuring 10mm wider all around, the new 911 Turbo will sit on 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inchers in the rear—the first time the Turbo will come with a staggered setup from the factory. Its pneumatically-extendable front spoiler and rear wing provide 15 percent more downforce than they did on the last 911 Turbo.
When the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet hit U.S. dealerships in late 2020, they'll start at $204,850 for the Coupe and $217,650 for the Cabrio after destination.
As excessive as a $200k, 205-mph Porsche may sound, it almost definitely won't be the fastest 911 we see this generation. Back in November, Porsche boss Oliver Blume said the "highest-performance 911 of all" would be a hybrid. Ready for a 918-gapping Turbo S E-Hybrid, everybody?
