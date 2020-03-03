2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S: The Most Powerful Turbo Ever

Porsche Active Suspension Management lowers the ride height by 0.39 inches and has been recalibrated for better handling. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, rear-axle steering, and ceramic brakes with 420 mm front rotors (10 mm larger than before), and Wet Mode, as seen in more pedestrian 992s, are all accounted for as well.

Measuring 10mm wider all around, the new 911 Turbo will sit on 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inchers in the rear—the first time the Turbo will come with a staggered setup from the factory. Its pneumatically-extendable front spoiler and rear wing provide 15 percent more downforce than they did on the last 911 Turbo.

When the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe and Cabriolet hit U.S. dealerships in late 2020, they'll start at $204,850 for the Coupe and $217,650 for the Cabrio after destination.

As excessive as a $200k, 205-mph Porsche may sound, it almost definitely won't be the fastest 911 we see this generation. Back in November, Porsche boss Oliver Blume said the "highest-performance 911 of all" would be a hybrid. Ready for a 918-gapping Turbo S E-Hybrid, everybody?