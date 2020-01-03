2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 'Belgian Legend Edition' Honors Racing Ace Jacky Ickx

Opening the door with the Ickx-scripted key fob reveals "Belgian Legend Edition" script on the Porsche's carbon fiber sills, and yet another of Ickx's John Hancocks on the center console. It sits amidst black leather-upholstered power sport seats, which bear exclusive 911-lettered headrests and matching Pebble Grey piping and stitching. Said stitching is all done by hand in an "X" pattern that again nods to the edition's honoree.

Porsche will sell only 75 Belgian Legend Editions and none of them in the United States. These will be exclusively offered in Ickx's homeland, though we wouldn't be surprised to see a few bought by foreigners and flipped for outrageous prices—'tis a tradition with limited-edition Porsches, after all.

Happy 75th from The Drive, Jacky.