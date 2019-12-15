Porsche's Star Wars-Inspired Spaceship Is for 911 Fans in a Galaxy Far, Far Away

Porsche is jumping on the hype train in anticipation of the new Star Wars film—The Rise of Skywalker—which will be the final edition in the Skywalker saga. As part of an ongoing advertising campaign, the Porsche design team collaborated with Lucasfilm to create its own starship, the Porsche Tri-Wing S-91X Pegasus Starfighter.

To design the high-performance spacecraft, Porsche met with Doug Chiang, vice president and executive creative director for Lucasfilm, and his team of all-star designers. The designers' mission was to create something recognizable—an iconic, quintessentially-Star Wars design like the Tie Fighter or X-Wing. As per Chiang's orders, the vessel would occupy a new class of starfighter, a mix of X-Wing, Y-Wing, and U-Wing, but still be the fastest ship in the galaxy, whether Han Solo agrees with that or not.