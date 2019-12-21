Final 991-Generation Porsche 911 Coasts Off Production Line in Zuffenhausen

Although the new generation of Porsche 911 is already on roads worldwide, Porsche is just now cutting the cord on the outgoing version of its most iconic sports car. The company announced Friday that the last 991-generation car, a limited-edition 911 Speedster, rolled off the production line in Zuffenhausen, Germany, heralding the end of a historic era for the 911 range.

The 2011-2019 911, given the internal designation of 991, is the model's most prolific generation to date, with 233,540 units built during its life cycle. While casual fans might confuse the 991 with the previous-gen 997 at first glance, the former is an entirely new car with 90 percent of its components changed or replaced. It also sports a completely new platform, marking only the third time the 911 has changed platforms in its 57-year history.

The seventh-generation 911's life cycle was broken up into two distinct phases, each offering their own unique additions to the 911 family. First came the 991.1 generation, which reintroduced the 911 Targa with its beloved rear roll bar in place of a standard b-pillar. Always looking for an excuse to celebrate an anniversary, Porsche went wild for the 911's 50th birthday in 2013, announcing the limited-run 50th Anniversary Edition.