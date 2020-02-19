The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Might Have Just Leaked on Instagram

The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S was supposed to stay under wraps until its rumored launch at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show early next month, but life sometimes and so do leaks. Via the bane of privacy that is social media, the turbocharged 992 has reportedly leaked, and it looks, unsurprisingly, like an amped-up 911.

Alleged photos of the 2021 911 Turbo S found their way to Instagram on Tuesday courtesy of @porscheexclusivemanufaktur. This user points out that the alleged 992 Turbo's front bumper resembles a cross between that of the 991 Turbo and the 992 Carrera S as equipped with the Sport Design package, and additional details seen in the other photos support their claim that this isn't simply a spec'd-up 992 Carrera S.