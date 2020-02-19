The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Might Have Just Leaked on Instagram
To nobody's surprise, it looks like another supercar-slaying 911.
The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S was supposed to stay under wraps until its rumored launch at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show early next month, but life sometimes and so do leaks. Via the bane of privacy that is social media, the turbocharged 992 has reportedly leaked, and it looks, unsurprisingly, like an amped-up 911.
Alleged photos of the 2021 911 Turbo S found their way to Instagram on Tuesday courtesy of @porscheexclusivemanufaktur. This user points out that the alleged 992 Turbo's front bumper resembles a cross between that of the 991 Turbo and the 992 Carrera S as equipped with the Sport Design package, and additional details seen in the other photos support their claim that this isn't simply a spec'd-up 992 Carrera S.
The 992 Carrera's Sport Design package includes a tall, fixed rear wing; a detail this alleged 992 Turbo doesn't mirror. Instead, it has a short rear wing like the one we saw in another leaked photo of 992 Turbo last year, on what's likely an active mount like that of the 991 Turbo—and it'd be a surprise if Porsche ditched that trick for the 992. We also don't recognize these wheels from any previous 992, which the Instagrammer has an explanation for, claiming that they belong to the 992 Turbo S Exclusive Series.
One final detail offered by this image's source is that the 992 Turbo will upgrade from the 991 Turbo's seven-speed PDK transmission to an eight-speed box, matching the number of ratios on offer by the PDK transmission in the lesser Carrera.
The turbocharged flat-six that accompanies this box will reportedly produce 641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, making it 42 horsepower and 37 pound-feet beefier than the 991 Turbo S Exclusive Series. Zero-to-60 times and top speeds aren't yet known but expect them to invade the territory of today's supercars, if not last decade's hypercars. We'll find out for certain within a month's time.
h/t: Car Advice
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
