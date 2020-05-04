Man Takes His Porsche 911 Cabriolet Off-Roading, Because Why the Hell Not?

Posted to "Spotted in Sofia"—Sofia being the Bulgarian capital—the video shows the driver of a 2020 Porsche Carrera 4S Cabriolet with a bright red top scraping its way down a trail designed for mild off-road motorcycles or bicycles—mabe side-by-sides. Both the mountain bikers whose serene ride was interrupted by the errant Porsche and the commenters are incredulous as to what the car was even doing there, though one commenter may have an explanation.

The Porsche Cayenne is a heck of a lot more capable on rugged terrain than it's given credit for , but the Carrera 911? Without a lift or some serious hardware changes like tires and wheels? Not really. That didn't stop the Bulgarian owner of a new, 992-generation 911 from taking it anywhere he darn well pleases though, as evidenced by a video that recently surfaced on social media.

"So this was certainly filmed around Lyulin 10," says user Elena Dimitrova. "This Porsche I saw him [sic] go down the dirt road above the tunnel from above and turn near the gas station twice. And the neighbor laughed that some grandpa with Porsche was digging a hole next to Shell, but I didn't take it seriously."

"You can find it in the park in the evening or in the morning. It goes through the rails [sic] above. Ask him what he is doing as you are curious about so much."

Dimitrova's comments imply this 911 has been seen on this trail on not one, but several occasions. It stands to reason that it may simply be the owner's only route between home and their place of work, though one can't help thinking that given their commute, they probably should've bought a Macan instead.

It's all, very very weird, but not the first time we've witnessed such nonsense. Not long ago we reported on a McLaren 570S braving a serious snowstorm on summer-only performance tires, and we've previously witnessed a 720S doing some off-roading similar to this Porsche.

