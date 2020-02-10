The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS Makes You Feel Like A Race Car Driver When You Get Groceries

Few automakers can elevate the driving experience with gimmicks like Porsche does. You might be poking through traffic in Bayonne, New Jersey or zippering into one lane on I-94 between Milwaukee and Racine, but one look at the Macan GTS’s Carmine Red tach and you’re Jacky Ickx on a midnight lap at La Sarthe. Or, at the very least, Jacky Ickx on his way to pick up the kids at soccer practice.



Indeed, the GTS is the most stage-managed version in the Macan line. Alongside the telltale tach, various blackout trims, accents and tints introduce Zorro-like theatrics that telegraph its performance-minded profile: slotted midway between the Macan S and the Macan Turbo. (Want more presence? Order it in the resale-defying Mamba Green Metallic with matching body-color wheels, like our test car.) Theater isn’t everything, of course, and the GTS has traditionally been the best to drive of all Macans. But does fiddling with the GTS formula yield an even better-to-drive Macan for 2020? Let's see. (Disclosure: Porsche flew me to Portugal and paid for all my food and booze. I did pay for my own Pastéis de Nata, and I wasn't anywhere near a PR person's credit card for that.)

Porsche AG The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS

The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS, By the Numbers Base Price (as tested): $72,650; includes $1,350 destination (n/a)

$72,650; includes $1,350 destination (n/a) Powertrain: 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 | 7-speed PDK transmission | all-wheel drive

2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 | 7-speed PDK transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower: 375 hp @ 5,200-6,700 RPM

375 hp @ 5,200-6,700 RPM Torque: 383 lb-ft @ 1,750-5,000 RPM

383 lb-ft @ 1,750-5,000 RPM 0-60 mph: 4.7 seconds (4.5 seconds with Sport Chrono)

4.7 seconds (4.5 seconds with Sport Chrono) Top Speed: 162 mph (electronically limited)

162 mph (electronically limited) Curb Weight: 4,370 lbs

4,370 lbs The Promise: A value package of options and the performance target from which the rest of the Macan line departs.

A value package of options and the performance target from which the rest of the Macan line departs. Does it Deliver? It’s quicker, handles better, and feels even more like a tall hot hatch than the previous GTS did. That’s a yes. What Is It? Like the stalwart older brother in an Irish rite-of-passage drama, the larger Porsche Cayenne absorbed blows from purists forced to share the family crest with an SUV. The smaller, stealthier Macan snuck through without much resistance, and has since stood as the most fun to drive in the didn’t-know-we-needed-it compact crossover SUV category. And the GTS is indeed the most fun-to-drive entry in the Macan line—more so than the last Macan Turbo I drove, which felt like too much engine for that particular chassis. Porsche's GTS strategy inspires my inner product-planning nerd with its elegance; it's a three-pronged masterclass in packaging. First, bundling options at a retail discount provides the enticement of value for money. Second, including unique features unavailable on the Macan S offers a “value add,” an enhancement that increases the value of a product or service. Third, positioning-wise, the GTS sets a standard for handling dynamics. With most compact crossovers that claim would ring hollow, but the Macan has always aimed higher than its counterparts.

Porsche AG The 2020 Porsche Macan GTS