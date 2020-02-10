Is This Porsche Macan GTS's Red Tach Cool or Dumb as Hell?

This simple gimmick just started an office argument. What do you think?

By Mike Spinelli
Porsche AG
Mike SpinelliView Mike Spinelli's Articles

I'm a sucker for completely over-the-top design elements in cars. If it were up to me, everything with a turbocharger in it, including the Kenworth W900, would have a massive TURBO sticker above its rocker panel. Racing stripes? How about 50 of them. Non-functional hood scoop? Only if it's a NACA duct, and at least six, please. Am I bothered by the Honda Civic Type R's fake intakes? Hell no. In fact, I think it could use about eight more, and a few extra in the glove box.

I have a review of the 2020 Porsche Macan GTS coming out later today. Like previous models, it has a Carmine Red tacho at top dead center of its dash binnacle. 

I think it punctuates the gauge cluster nicely, and even elevates the mundane aspects of driving, like sitting in Yankee Stadium traffic or waiting for a drawbridge to return to level. Some at The Drive's headquarters think the red tach either violates some universal gauge law against being in a state of perpetual warning. Others think it looks over the top and inappropriate for a crossover SUV, whose very existence is a Faustian bargain for a sports-car brand, not least of all Porsche.

Please help settle this debate. Is the red tach a neat feature or a gimmick? And is there any example of an automaker doing this better or worse than Porsche?

MORE TO READ