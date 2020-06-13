The Porsche Cayenne GTS Is Back To V8 Power
Downsizing hasn't gone well for Porsche, it seems.
Porsche purists, and fans of getting groceries, are likely rejoicing this week as a V8 engine returns to the 2021 Cayenne GTS. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo motor used in the Cayenne and Panamera Turbo now sits in a detuned form in the GTS, as it did a decade ago.
Previously the GTS models used a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V6. Now the addition of .4-liters and two cylinders gives these models an additional 18 horses and 12 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. Not bad at all, and closer than ever to the range-topping Cayenne Turbo's 550 HP.
With a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, or 4.2 seconds with the GTS Coupe standard Sport Chrono Package, the GTS sports a 0.3-0.6 second drop from the previous model. A sports exhaust described as an “emotive aural experience” is fitted to the GTS, with the Lightweight Sports Package affording the GTS Coupe a loud center-exit exhaust option.
The new model brings along handling and interior improvements as well. The GTS sits 20mm lower than its predecessor and comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control, an active roll stabilizing feature, can be had for $3,590 while an active rear-wheel steering system is a $1,620 option. Fitted with 21-inch RS Sypder Design Wheels and classically sporty red brake calipers, braking options include a traditional steel offering or Porsche’s ceramic coated or composite brakes.
Aesthetically, the GTS standard Sport Design package is especially sinister with a dark tinted LED tail light bar and black air intakes, window trim, and badging. Inside, the standard eight-way adjustable sports seats are exclusive to the GTS, in addition to the Porsche standard materials of Alcantara and brushed aluminum.
The Cayenne GTS starts at $108,650 while the GTS Coupe begins at $111,850, including the $1,350 destination fee. Sandwiched in between the Cayenne Turbo and S, with a gap of about 20 grand each way, I’d have one in Jet Black Metallic in Coupe form, if you're curious.
This isn't the first time lately that Porsche has backtracked on downsizing for its upper models. Increasingly it's been adding naturally aspirated flat-six power to the GT4 and Spyder variants of the 718 Boxster and Cayman, perhaps partly to respond to critics who didn't like the noise and character of the initial flat-four engines.
Who among us will say no to more cylinders, right?