The Porsche Cayenne GTS Is Back To V8 Power

Porsche purists, and fans of getting groceries, are likely rejoicing this week as a V8 engine returns to the 2021 Cayenne GTS. The 4.0-liter, twin-turbo motor used in the Cayenne and Panamera Turbo now sits in a detuned form in the GTS, as it did a decade ago.

Previously the GTS models used a 3.6-liter, twin-turbo V6. Now the addition of .4-liters and two cylinders gives these models an additional 18 horses and 12 lb-ft of torque, for a total of 453 horsepower and 457 lb-ft. Not bad at all, and closer than ever to the range-topping Cayenne Turbo's 550 HP.

With a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds, or 4.2 seconds with the GTS Coupe standard Sport Chrono Package, the GTS sports a 0.3-0.6 second drop from the previous model. A sports exhaust described as an “emotive aural experience” is fitted to the GTS, with the Lightweight Sports Package affording the GTS Coupe a loud center-exit exhaust option.

The new model brings along handling and interior improvements as well. The GTS sits 20mm lower than its predecessor and comes standard with Porsche Active Suspension Management and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus. Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control, an active roll stabilizing feature, can be had for $3,590 while an active rear-wheel steering system is a $1,620 option. Fitted with 21-inch RS Sypder Design Wheels and classically sporty red brake calipers, braking options include a traditional steel offering or Porsche’s ceramic coated or composite brakes.