2021 Porsche 911 Targa Is Back With a Manual and That Crazy Folding Roof
Bring one home for around $120,650.
We've seen the excellent Porsche 911 Carrera, we've seen the Cabriolet, we've even seen the capital-T Turbo. And now, Porsche is showing off the Targa versions of its 992-generation 911 for those who reply "both" when faced with the whole coupe/convertible dilemma. Say hello to the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S.
It's all typical 911 here other than the roof that's made of two flat magnesium parts holding a sound-deadened, fabric Targa top together and characterized by a thick roof bar that comes in either silver or black. That big rear greenhouse is heated while an extendable wind deflector can be deployed in the upper windshield frame for maximum comfort during semi-open-top cruising.
Like the previous Targa, the open-air conversion is performed via a ballet of moving body panels and lots of mechanical wizardries that makes it look like the rear half of the car moves out of the way to hide or expose the roof. In the new car, the Targa section can open or close in 19 seconds at the press of a button.
As its names suggest, the new Targa models come exclusively with all-wheel drive. Further aiding traction, the Targa 4 and 4S come will come standard with Porsche Traction Management and Wet Mode. No, none of this stuff will turn the 911 into an off-road rock-crawler but that hasn't stopped some owners from going for it anyways. Both cars are also equipped with Porsche's eight-speed PDK transmission as standard while the 4S can be had with a seven-speed manual (which also bundles in the Sport Chrono package) at no extra charge.
Like the regular Carreras, both Targas are powered by 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-sixes. In the Targa 4, that means 379 horsepower, 331 pound-feet of torque, zero to 60 in four seconds flat (0.1 seconds quicker than the last Targa 4), and a top speed of 179 mph. Those opting for the 443-hp 4S, meanwhile, can expect 390 pound-feet of torque, 60 mph to come in 3.4 seconds assuming you opt for the PDK (0.4 seconds quicker than the old one), and an open-top Porsche that tops out at 188 mph.
The company is also promising a "special edition" 911 Targa to be revealed in June but, as of right now, Porsche anticipates the regular 2021 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S to hit U.S. dealers in late 2020. When that happens, the Targa 4 will sticker for $120,650 while the 4S will cost a Kia Rio's worth more at $136,550.
