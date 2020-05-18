2021 Porsche 911 Targa Is Back With a Manual and That Crazy Folding Roof

We've seen the excellent Porsche 911 Carrera, we've seen the Cabriolet, we've even seen the capital-T Turbo. And now, Porsche is showing off the Targa versions of its 992-generation 911 for those who reply "both" when faced with the whole coupe/convertible dilemma. Say hello to the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 and Targa 4S.

It's all typical 911 here other than the roof that's made of two flat magnesium parts holding a sound-deadened, fabric Targa top together and characterized by a thick roof bar that comes in either silver or black. That big rear greenhouse is heated while an extendable wind deflector can be deployed in the upper windshield frame for maximum comfort during semi-open-top cruising.

Like the previous Targa, the open-air conversion is performed via a ballet of moving body panels and lots of mechanical wizardries that makes it look like the rear half of the car moves out of the way to hide or expose the roof. In the new car, the Targa section can open or close in 19 seconds at the press of a button.