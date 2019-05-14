Porsche Offers Mid-Range Heat With the Cayenne S Coupe
It’s not the base, nor is it the Turbo, but the Cayenne S Coupe seems just right.
Like Goldilocks and the Three Bears, after testing Porsche’s new base and Turbo Cayenne Coupe models, the automaker has settled on its “just right” with the all-new Cayenne S Coupe that firmly sits right between its two terminal counterparts in terms of price, performance, and luxury. Customers, however, are still getting a hell of a deal.
Porsche’s all-new Cayenne Coupe S is powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that produces 434 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. Unlike sportier models, the Cayenne Coupe S doesn’t receive Porsche’s damn-near-perfect PDK transmission, instead opting for an eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic. The Porsche’s power and torque are sent through the Tiptronic transmission to all four wheels, making it capable of handling the track or inclement weather. Porsche hopes that the four driven wheels will also satisfy Porschephiles who have become accustomed to the quickness of PDK.
As the Cayenne Coupe S still carries the Porsche’s crest, the coupe-like SUV can hit 60 miles per hour in just 4.7 seconds. That number will drop to 4.6 seconds if the customer orders the optional Lightweight Sport Package, though we’re not sure a tenth of a second is worth the likely pricey asking price. Porsche’s middle model approach to performance continues as the Cayenne S Coupe will hit a top speed of 164 miles per hour; that's right between the base Cayenne Coupe's 151 mph and the Turbo’s 178 mph top speeds.
According to Porsche, the new Cayenne S Coupe sees an upgrade compared to its standard Cayenne S brethren, including coming standard with the Sport Chrono Package, 20-inch alloy wheels, eight-way adjustable Sport Seats, panoramic glass roof, and its 2+2 seating arrangement. Customers can, however, option a rear bench seat with room for three individuals at no additional charge. Like the two other Cayenne Coupes, the Cayenne S Coupe’s rear seats sit 1.18-inches lower in the chassis to compensate for the more contoured roofline. As for the roof itself, customers also have the ability to option the Cayenne S Coupe with a lightweight carbon fiber roof.
At the Cayenne Coupe’s introduction, Chairman of the Executive Board Of Porsche AG Oliver Blume, said, “ The Coupe includes all the technical highlights of the current Cayenne. But has an even more dynamic design and new technical details that position it as more progressive, athletic, and emotional.”
The all-new Porsche Cayenne S Coupe is set to begin arriving in dealerships this coming fall as a 2020 model year. Porsche says that it will have a starting price of $88,600, excluding the $1,250 delivery, processing, and handling fees. Though we’d likely opt for the Cayenne Turbo Coupe’s more potent schnell, the Cayenne S Coupe serves its purpose perfectly and offers that “just right” option for all the Golidlocks’ out there looking for a sporty and coupey SUV.
