The 2027 Ram TRX Is a 777-HP Hellcat Truck With an SRT Badge

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The resurrected 2027 Ram TRX is the first SRT pickup in 20 years, and y’know, that’s fitting. It might not have a Viper engine like the old Ram SRT-10, but it does have a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making 777 horsepower. That’s 75 hp more than the last time we saw the TRX in production, and it’s also 57 hp more than the Ford F-150 Raptor R. You can call this comeback a lot of things, but “half-baked” isn’t one of ’em.

Really, I think most folks would have been fine with a TRX that made the same power as before. All they really want is a Hellcat pickup to slot above the turbo six-cylinder RHO—a mighty performer in its own right, but it’s no V8. Ram took it a step further and delivered a Baja runner that will hit 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds on its way to a 118-mph top speed.

We don’t typically include press release quotes from suits about new cars, but Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis‘ words here sum up why the truck brand did what it did with the new TRX:

“We started 2025 with a simple rallying cry—three words and three letters: The Last Tenth and LFG. Our first moves were clear: revive the legendary Hemi V8 and reignite the SRT Performance Division. So, would anyone really bet against TRX making a comeback? But bringing back the nameplate isn’t enough. Ram set the bar five years ago with 702 horsepower, and that benchmark has been challenged. SRT doesn’t limbo; we high-jump—and 721 wasn’t going to cut it. 777 horsepower? That’s the mark. And it represents more than power—it signals an awakening and a new path forward.”

That green is pretty slick. Ram

Ram is calling it the most powerful street-legal, gas-powered half-ton ever offered from the factory. It beats the rest on torque, too, as its 680 lb-ft is 40 more than the Blue Oval musters. The TRX sends all that grunt through a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission as well as a BorgWarner 48-13 transfer case providing full-time four-wheel drive. The rear axle is a Dana 60 with full-float shafts and an electronic locking differential.

As you’d expect, the TRX still sports 35-inch BFGoodrich tires with adaptive Bilstein shocks. This time, the latter are Black Hawk e2 units shared with the RHO. Ram boasts that they can make mid-air adjustments to provide smoother landings by working alongside the Ram Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system. My personal take is that this makes the RHO seem like even more of a killer deal, considering it shares so much with the TRX while costing $75,640 after destination—a good amount less than its V8-powered big brother, which will run $102,590.

For that, you get a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with hands-free active drive assist baked in. That’s never been offered on the TRX before, and really, it’s a first in the high-performance truck space as Ford doesn’t ship F-150 Raptor models with its BlueCruise hands-free driving tech. Enthusiasts usually want to drive themselves, but if you’re taking your TRX on a days-long road trip out West, I can see where it’d come in handy.

*Takes deep breath* This is the 2027 Ram 1500 SRT TRX Bloodshot Night Edition. Ram

Ram is relaunching the TRX with a special truck it calls the Bloodshot Night Edition. All the performance hardware is the same, but it sports a specific paint scheme with Blacktop upper paint, a Flame Red hood stripe, splash graphics, a center-console badge enclosed in glass, and—get this—a TRX logo outlined in red. Beadlock-capable wheels are also a nice touch on the upgrade package.

Deliveries of the new Ram 1500 SRT TRX will start during the second half of 2026. This puts a nice bow on the Hemi V8’s comeback, but at this point, I’m not quite comfortable saying Ram is done. Maybe leave a spot open for “800-hp super truck” on your bingo card.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com