Ram’s Long-Awaited Midsize Truck Confirmed for Production in 2027

A key tenet of the new, current administration is American manufacturing and it looks like the gears are already turning. According to a memo obtained by Automotive News via Crain’s Chicago Business, Stellantis has confirmed plans to build a “new mid-size pickup truck” at its currently idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

Not only does this mean a new, midsize Ram pickup is likely on the way to rival the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, et al., but it also means 1,500 United Auto Workers-represented employees will be returning to work. The UAW pegged production to start in 2027.

The plan comes after Stellantis chairman John Elkann spoke with President Trump ahead of Monday’s inauguration. The full memo can be seen on Automotive News, but the key takeaways are:

A new midsize pickup will be built in Belvidere, bringing 1,500 UAW employees back to work.

The next-gen Dodge Durango will be built at the Detroit Assembly Complex.

Stellantis will invest in the Toledo, Ohio plant where the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator are made.

Additional investments will be made to the facilities in Kokomo, Indiana to produce the GME-T4 Evo, Stellantis’ next-generation four-cylinder engine primarily found in entry-level Jeeps and Alfa Romeos.

Most recently responsible for putting together the Jeep Cherokee, the Belvidere Assembly Plant was idled in February 2023 with intentions of renovating to produce electric trucks and incorporating a new, nearby battery plant. With EV demand underperforming against carmakers’ hopes, the exit of CEO Carlos Tavares, and a new, unpredictable political environment, those plans have changed.

Just last week, news broke that Ram is canceling the electric 1500 REV’s long-range trim while the brand’s new CEO recently said he’s “open” to the idea of bringing back the Hemi V8.

Ram Rampage. Stellantis

Ram currently makes a small pickup in Brazil called the Rampage, and a well-sourced informant actually told The Drive back in June 2023 that it would come to the U.S. A pair of Rampage prototypes were spotted testing, ironically perhaps, in Colorado. With today’s confirmation that Stellantis will boot Belvidere back up with a mid-size truck, that state-bound Rampage/Dakota revival looks all but inevitable.

