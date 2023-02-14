Ram Midsize Truck Concept Will Be Shown to Dealers Next Month: Report

It's no secret that Ram is potentially missing out on big money by not offering a midsize pickup truck. Ford and General Motors do, as well as Nissan and Toyota—heck, Ram's sister company Jeep sells the Gladiator. This isn't lost on Ram's top brass, but like the electric REV half-ton that's coming to market late next year, they won't rush a smaller truck. Instead, as Ram CEO Mike Koval Jr. told MotorTrend in a recent interview, the automaker will show a midsize pickup concept to dealers in March.

Ram's attempts to sell a smaller truck in the United States lately have fallen apart for one reason or another. It last offered the Dakota here in 2011, right around the time Ford yanked the Ranger from showroom floors. In the years since there's been a resurgence as Americans have become even more infatuated with trucks than before. Now, the swelling segment has companies like Mitsubishi and Volkswagen considering a new entry.

We don't know many concrete details right now, but there's more than enough info out there to speculate. MotorTrend reports that because the concept is still in its early phases, a platform hasn't been settled on yet. It's believed that Stellantis' STLA Large architecture would make a good home for the midsize truck, especially since it would be electrified in some way. It's important to note that the silhouette of such a vehicle was shown during Stellantis' EV Day in 2021.

If Ram's midsizer does indeed use STLA Large as a base, its footprint will be similar to the current Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon, Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, and Nissan Frontier. That platform is set to underpin several other models soon, like the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S as well as the electrified Dodge Challenger successor. It's diverse, then, and Stellantis would likely love to base as many different cars and trucks on it as reasonably possible.

In the meantime, we'll be poking around for any new info on this midsize truck. There's not much to go off of yet, but when an automaker's CEO confirms that such a project exists, it shows they're at least taking it seriously. It makes sense, too, as the segment is clearly being met with customer demand year after year.