Watch This Active Aero Quad Bike Scream Through a Gravel Stage

Hillclimb racing is a fiercely competitive sport, where machines are honed to the nth degree to squeak out every last fraction of a second on a course. In New Zealand, Ian Ffitch has made a name for himself as a warrior in this very arena, atop his mighty steed popularly known as Quadzilla. Watching it tear up a gravel course is a lesson in commitment and pure skill.

In the footage, Ffitch pilots his custom-built quad seemingly without fear. It's no mean feat, either. Once featured on HillClimb Monsters, the build consists of a heavily modified Suzuki LT500R. The frame was heavily hacked up and the original 2-stroke engine was dumped, replaced with a four-cylinder engine from the 2002 Suzuki GSX-R1000 superbike. Named the BRM1000 by Ffitch, with over 140 horsepower and a top speed above 142 mph, the bike also features active aero surfaces front and rear. The wings pop up under heavy braking to help slow the quad, in much the same way as the rear wing on the Bugatti Veyron.