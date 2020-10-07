The Last Pontiac Fiero Ever Built Is Going Up for Sale for the First Time

The Pontiac Fiero is just one of those cars that gets a bad rap. It was never quite as good as it seemed on paper, but its poor standing among mid-engine sports cars is more a result of its often shoddy transformation into European exotics. It may seem like all Fieros have met this fate, but alas, that isn't so. In fact, the final Fiero that rolled off the line has been preserved for history. Its interior is still festooned with the pre-delivery plastic, the entire exterior of the car is immaculate, and to say it hasn't been used much would be an understatement; it has just 582 miles on the odometer.

Since it's the last Fiero GT built, it's also the most well-sorted. It has the best suspension and the most powerful, 2.8-liter V6 engine, but unfortunately, it packs an automatic transmission. That being said, it's red, absolutely spotless, and going up for sale at auction in November.