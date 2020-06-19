The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse Are These Cars Headed to the Same Mecum Auction
Two Zimmers, a Stutz, and a twin-engine Dodge. If you encounter them, you will die.
Auction lots are usually a mixed bag of vintage cars, low-mile exotics, and resto-modded classics, but one upcoming Mecum lot mixes in a bunch of automotive weirdness. The consignor will feature a selection of cars from the Dallas and Ammie Hawkins Collection at its Indianapolis sale, currently scheduled for July 10-18. In between the expected handful of iconic muscle cars, there are a few true oddballs.
These four take the cake:
1986 Zimmer Golden Spirit
Zimmer built 1,500 of these monstrosities between 1986 and 1988, but exclusivity is only part of the draw—if you can call it that. The coachbuilder acquired new Mustangs from Ford to use as the basis for this cathedral of an automobile. Under all of that bodywork, everything down to the drivetrain is Mustang, meaning that the car can be serviced at any Blue Oval dealership willing to touch it. There's more good news because, unlike many other small-volume, coachbuilt cars, the Golden Spirit meets all safety regulations from its time thanks to its Mustang underpinnings.
You can check out the listing here.
1986 Zimmer Quicksilver
Yes, another Zimmer. We’ve covered all manner of Fiero-based cars, but this one takes the cake. After the Golden Spirit, Zimmer started building the Quicksilver, which was built atop the Pontiac Fiero and featured a slew of identical powertrain and chassis components. This one claims to have a 2.8-liter V8, but we assume they really mean the 2.8-liter V6 from the Fiero at the time. Zimmer fixed almost all of the gripes that people had with the Fiero, mainly related to build quality and usable space, but left the scrawny eight-gallon fuel tank untouched.
1976 Stutz Blackhawk
Stutz, like Zimmer, was an oddball American carmaker that came up with some truly unconventional car designs over the years. One of them, the Blackhawk, was built on top of the Pontiac Grand Prix from the era and featured its running gear, which in this case is a 400-cubic-inch V8. The cars were hand-built in Torino, Italy, and took some 1,500 man-hours to build. Even the paint was overly done, with each car having 18 to 22 hand-rubbed lacquer coats applied over the course of six weeks. Though we can laugh casually at it today, the Blackhawk was a serious car in its time. Elvis Presley bought the very first one in 1970, and the base price in 1976 was $47,500—a whopping $214,000 today.
1981 Dodge Doubleheader
There’s no American automotive history lesson behind this car—it’s just plain weird. Details are scarce, but according to the ad, this is a fully functioning car with two engines, two transmissions, and a professionally built pedigree. One half is a 1981 Dodge Colt and the other is a 1981 Plymouth Champ, but the whole thing is awesome. There are two 1.6-liter four-cylinder engines, two four-speed manual transmissions, and a unique alternating red/black interior on each side.

