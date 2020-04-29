Alleged Fraudster's Leno-Level Car Collection Goes to Auction With No Reserve

Most of the seized vehicles will be sold without reserve, meaning there will be no minimum price for each of these cars to sell when they go through the block on May 1 and 2. Of course, if you think that means you'll get that ex-Gretzky Ford GT for Pontiac Fiero money, think again; parasitic financial speculators alike will circle this auction like sharks, ready to outbid everyone but the most desperate of real car enthusiasts.

“The culmination of decades of careful and targeted collecting of some of the finest motorcars by a single owner, the Elkhart Collection comprises some of the most exceptional marques and models in automotive history,” the auction release said.

At the end of the day, we just hope each one of these incredible cars goes to a nice home. Don't you?

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com