Henry Ford II's Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Hits Auction With No Reserve

Rocker panel stripes adorn high-gloss Raven Black paint; an option apparently not normally available on production cars, and only one of such touches on HFII's Mustang. The then-CEO of Ford also specified a powered, white leather convertible top and a tan leather interior, which in addition to AM radio and an eight-track tape player had distinct styling elements that would resurface in later models of Mercury Cougar.
The bucket seats, for example, made their way into the 1967 Cougar, while its door panels were reportedly prototypes for the 1968 model. Having an ego the size of FoMoCo itself, HFII had his monogram in multiple places, including the steering wheel horn ring, seatbelt buckles, door badges, and the keys.