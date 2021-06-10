Henry Ford II's Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Hits Auction With No Reserve

Some people feel the urge to collect things owned by the rich and famous, and that's whatever—even people with more money than ideas need to pass the time. If Henry Ford II's custom 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-code convertible appeals to them, though, they may find it harder to come by than an almost worthless NFT. They'll have to compete with hordes of Mustang nerds of all ages, who will love to geek out about all the car's unusual, one-off details.

This 1966 Mustang convertible was, according to documents from Ford authenticating its provenance, commissioned by Henry Ford II for his stays in France, where it has reportedly spent most of its life. Hank the Deuce, as he was sometimes called, spec'd his car to be the highest-performing Mustang possible for 1966, as the GT model with the K-code package, then the most powerful Mustang engine available.