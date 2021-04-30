Henry Ford II's Custom-Built 1981 Ford Capri Is Up for Auction

Despite the significance that Dunton brought to Ford's performance over the years, the Capri remained as it was from the factory with no extra go-fast bits. However, it's worth noting that the car was equipped with the 3-speed automatic from the then-current generation Mustang was instead of the 4-speed manual gearbox in the name of convenience. Ford's design team, however, immediately got to work. It created custom leather seats and matching door cards for the Capri. And as unusual as it may seem, the team reportedly was sure to build a slightly wider driver's seat to accommodate Ford's girth.

The car was delivered to the Ford family's country residence in Buckinghamshire, about an hour's drive north-west of London where it became Henry's daily driver until 1983 when he returned to the United States. The Capri was then purchased by a VP at Ford and eventually five other owners who amassed a reasonable 68,958 miles, of which 6,800 miles were put on over the past three decades.

The Capri is being offered for sale at a U.K. auction house called Car & Classic. The firm estimates that the car will sell for somewhere between the U.S. dollar equivalent to $34,800 and $48,800. At the time of writing, the top bid was $33,986 with just a few hours remaining.

