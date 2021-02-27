Henry Ford’s Great-Grandson Is Selling His Autographed Edsel and One-Off Woody

The contemporary Ford descendant was at Le Mans in 1966 when Ford beat Ferrari, according to the auction house. Young Edsel interned for Carroll Shelby and is currently a member of Ford’s board of directors; he’s also cousin to the current executive chairman Bill Ford . He told Barrett-Jackson that he wants these vehicles to go to a good home.

Edsel Ford II , great-grandson of the icon Henry Ford, is putting two cars from his personal collection up for auction with Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale. The 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon , called “Edsel’s Edsel” by the auction company, and a 1947 custom modified Woody will cross the block with no reserve during a big Barrett-Jackson event in March.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my ownership experience with these two cars,” Edsel Ford II said in a press release from Barrett-Jackson. “I loved the process of giving them new life with modern technology that made the classic cars more fun to drive. Over the past few years, I motored along, relishing in the history they represent. I hope the next owners of these two beautiful Ford cars will also enjoy great adventures in them.”

The ’58 Edsel Bermuda Wagon was modified by Roush Performance, giving this beautiful vehicle bigger chops on the road. Roush upgraded the V8 in 2016 and rebuilt the rear axle with new seals, bushings, and brakes; the carburetor was also rebuilt. The interior was updated as well with new carpeting and more, and the dash panel gauges taken apart for a deep clean and facelift. They also added seat belts, which were not a standard feature when the wagon was launched.

Adherents to strict classic restorations may not approve of the replacement of the three-speed manual transmission with a period-correct three-speed automatic unit, but it’s a smoother drive. The three-pedal configuration was swapped for two, and a new control linkage connects the steering column.

Separately, the 1947 custom Woody has an updated Ford 302 cubic-inch V8 with automatic transmission along with power steering and a custom ceramic-coated exhaust system. A Currie nine-inch rear axle assembly replaced the original rear axle, the electrical system got an upgrade to nine volts, and the windshield wipers have been swapped out for a modern electrical system. For safety, a new right-hand mirrot was added to the vehicle in matching paint.

The simple elegance of these two pieces of art on wheels is stunning and the woodwork is something you don't see on cars today. Barrett-Jackson will undoubtedly generate big money for these vehicles and my checkbook doesn't go that high, sadly. Can you imagine how much joy driving these two cars would bring? A couple of buyers are going to be very happy in a few weeks.

