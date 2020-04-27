60 Minutes: Why 'the Auto Industry Is Uniquely Positioned' to Wage War on Coronavirus

As the coronavirus crisis deepened in the United States in late March, automakers were forced to shutter their production lines to protect workers from possible exposure to the deadly virus. Ford Motor Company and General Motors, two of the largest automakers, shut down their facilities globally. Seeing the pandemic’s brutal effects on their homeland, however, pushed them to take action to help, the Blue Oval's Bill Ford and GM CEO Mary Barra explained on 60 Minutes Sunday night.

The complex nature of automobile manufacturing, coupled with the companies’ ability to produce products quickly, uniquely positioned the auto industry to gear up and produce medical equipment. Both Ford and GM shifted from making cars, trucks to producing ventilators, respirators, face shields, and other protective equipment for patients and healthcare professionals.

On the GM side, CEO Mary Barra explained that her company partnered with a Washington company called Ventec, makers of portable ventilators. GM’s VP of North American Manufacturing, Phil Kienle, flew to Seattle with a small team for a meeting with Ventec on a Friday and by the weekend his global supply chain organization was already in motion sourcing components. He says they converted GM’s Kokomo, Indiana facility nearly overnight, shifting it from an automotive electronics manufacturing plant to one that makes ventilators. The facility was an ideal fit because both items have a lot of circuit boards. A mix of salaried and UAW workers were called in to help.