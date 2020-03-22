General Motors Becomes First US Automaker Committed to Ventilator Production Ramp-Up

As hospitals swamped with COVID-19 cases struggle to supply enough ventilators to patients, automakers the world over have volunteered to "explore" ways that'll pump up supply of the vital medical apparatus. General Motors became the first American automaker to graduate from this exploratory phase on Friday when it announced that it would offer its infrastructure to Ventec Life Systems, accelerating the ventilator production ramp-up.

"Ventec will leverage GM's logistics, purchasing, and manufacturing expertise to build more of their critically important ventilators," stated the two companies in a release.

"We are working closely with Ventec to rapidly scale up production of their critically important respiratory products to support our country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," commented GM CEO Mary Barra. "We will continue to explore ways to help in this time of crisis."

"With GM's help, Ventec will increase ventilator production," added Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple. "By tapping their expertise, GM is enabling us to get more ventilators to more hospitals much faster. This partnership will help save lives."

It's currently unclear exactly where these ventilators will be built, or if United Auto Workers members will assist in their production. The initiative was announced just one day after President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act, which was put into effect to obtain health and medical resources needed to respond to the coronavirus, as Automotive News points out.