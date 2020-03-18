Ford, General Motors, and FCA Halt US Production of New Cars: Report

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the automotive industry. Sales are down, supply chains have been severed, and manufacturers around the world are closing shop to combat the spread of the virus. On Wednesday, a report from Automotive News indicated that the big three automakers in Detroit—Ford, GM, and FCA—will be following suit.

At the time of writing, Ford was the first automaker to corroborate the rumor, announcing that it will begin closures following the evening shifts on March 19. The Blue Oval confirmed it will suspend production of its U.S., Canadian, and Mexican assembly plants through March 30 to "thoroughly clean is facilities" in an attempt to stymie the spread of Covid-19.

“Today’s action is the prudent thing to do. By taking a shutdown and working through next steps, we protect UAW members, their families and the community,” said Rory Gamble, president of the United Auto Workers union. “We have time to review best practices when the plants reopen, and we prevent the possible spread of this pandemic. We commend Ford for working with us and taking this bold step.”

Ford expressed that it plans to work closely with UAW leaders on structuring a restart plan.

In addition to its North American closures, Ford says it will also temporarily suspend production at its two facilities in Germany and one plant in Romania. Production is already suspended at Ford assembly and engine facility in Spain as of Monday after three workers tested positive for coronavirus.

Following Ford's announcement, General Motors also announced its shutdown on Wednesday afternoon, citing an agreement with the UAW to ensure the health and safety of people entering the GM plants. GM says its suspension will last until at least March 30 and will be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis thereafter.

The Drive has been in contact with FCA, however, at the time of writing the automaker has not confirmed the rumor of a proposed shutdown. A report from CNBC confirms that sources familiar with the matter indicate that FCA will announce details of an impending work stoppage later today.

This turn of events is quite different than the industry's position as of last week when no interruption was publicly anticipated by both domestic and foreign automakers with facilities in the United States. As the situation continues to unfold, more automakers are deciding to err on the side of caution and halt production just as they have in Europe. Detroit joins Ferrari, Honda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Tesla, Toyota, and Volkswagen in temporarily suspending production.

This is a developing story.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com