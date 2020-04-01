Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant Will Now Build Respirators Instead of Mustangs

In the nation's time of need, Ford is quickly transitioning its brand from automotive to medical to engage in an all-out war against the deadly coronavirus. The Dearborn automaker, which already suspended production of its vehicles in the name of social distancing, has been working on plans to build much-needed life-saving equipment for patients and front-line responders, including ventilators and respirators.

On Tuesday, the United Auto Workers Local 3000 revealed that Ford has selected its idled Flat Rock Assembly Plant for respirator production.

"FRAP has been chosen to be a site that will be building respirators to help with the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the Facebook post. "FRAP members will be receiving a robocall around 5 pm this evening asking for volunteers to work while the plant is down and have 24 hrs to respond."