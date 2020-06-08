Ford Has No Room to Screw This Up

Good Monday morning and welcome back to Speed Lines, The Drive's roundup of the news that matters most in the world of cars and transportation. On our docket today: how Ford is attempting to mount a comeback, a plan to boost Great Britain's flagging electric car industry and the United Auto Workers' concerns about coronavirus at U.S. plants.

Ford's Big 2020 Launches Are A Chance To Make Things Right

This has been an abysmal year for the global auto industry as a whole, but Ford came into it in a weaker position than most. (Besides Nissan, of course.) Profits last year were way down, the stock price is awful, the launch of the important Explorer was a total mess and investors are beginning to lose patience.

Though sales are way, way down thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting economic downturn, one ray of hope has been truck and SUV sales for the American automakers. Now, Ford has four important launches coming up this summer (unless they get delayed for obvious reasons, of course) and they represent a chance for Ford to strike back.

Those vehicles are, as The Detroit Free Press notes:

The new Bronco SUV

The smaller Bronco Sport crossover, whose name is apparently not official yet

The electric Mustang Mach-E crossover

The new F-150, America's best-selling vehicle and far and away Ford's most important product

I can't overstate how crucial that last one is. All the other cars, and indeed most of Ford's other vehicles, are salad dressing. The F-Series is what keeps the lights on. And the truck war between the Big Three is more competitive than ever.

So Ford can't really stand to have, say, the production problems that accompanied the Explorer last year. That's a tough order now, given intense safety precautions inside plants and delays if more outbreaks occur. And the major takeaway from that story is that each launch presents its own problems: