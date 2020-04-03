Ford Wants A Repeat Of 'Cash For Clunkers' As New Car Sales Tank

The coronavirus pandemic has left no part of the global economy untouched. People are staying indoors, businesses are shuttering left and right, unemployment is skyrocketing and virtually nobody is buying cars. Now, as we edge toward a downturn as bad or worse than the 2008 financial crisis, Ford is nudging the U.S. government toward another Cash for Clunkers-style car buying incentive program. “We think some level of stimulus somewhere on the other side of this would help not only the auto industry and our dealers, which are a huge part of our overall economy, but will help the customers as well,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford’s vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service, in a phone interview with Bloomberg. “We’re in discussions about what would be the most appropriate.” After the U.S. auto industry got its $80 billion taxpayer-funded bailout (minus Ford, which survived through private loans), a $3 billion taxpayer-funded initiative called the Car Allowance Rebate System (CARS) was signed into law, aimed at promoting consumers to trade in their old "clunkers" and purchase a brand new vehicle—ideally a cleaner and more fuel-efficient one. Anyone who owned a car built after 1984 with a rating of 18 MPG or less could be given a voucher worth between $2,900 and $4,500 toward their new car. Their old vehicle would then be disabled and taken out of circulation. The program was nicknamed Cash for Clunkers and on the surface, it was a politician's dream; better cars, more jobs, a boost to the economy, and an overall less harmful environmental impact.

via US Government Accountability Office

Consumers bit the hook and auto sales immediately spiked. In total, 677,842 cars and trucks got traded in under the CARS program, totaling vouchers worth $2.85 billion. Fast forward 11 years and Ford is looking for a repeat. “Cash for clunkers was very effective at that time,” LaNeve told Bloomberg. “It would be nice to think we could have something equally as effective for 2020 when we get out of this because it was a great program.” Except, it wasn't really a great program. While Cash for Clunkers did result in a significant number of new cars parked in the driveway of Americans, the spike was brief. In fact, the program ran out of its initial $1 billion in funding within a month, prompting the U.S. government to provide another $2 billion influx. Its second round of funding was exhausted in just 17 days. Economists also believe that sales weren't really sustainable, and that instead of generating new transactions, it instead pulled forward later sales "from a far more distant future" by consumers who were already in the market for new vehicles.

via Brookings Institute

Statistics indicate that the program benefited wealthier and better educated Americans more than it did lower income people. The idea that the program would create more jobs was correct, though not nearly as much as a reduction of payroll tax or an increase in unemployment aid. It also wasn’t really that great for American automakers. Despite domestic cars representing at least 71.8 percent of all trade-ins, Detroit accounted for just 32.6 percent of all new car sales and leases under the CARS program.

via US Government Accountability Office