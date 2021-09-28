On Monday night, Ford announced what it's touting as its "biggest investment ever"—an $11.4 billion bet on the domestic production of its electric vehicles and the batteries that power them. Together, Ford and its partner in battery production SK Innovation will funnel funds into Tennessee and Kentucky to help favorably position the automaker amongst the growing competition of EVs. The stream of cash will create thousands of new jobs at a large "mega campus" for EV production located just an hour outside of Memphis, plus three total battery production facilities split between the two states.

via Ford

In Stanton, Tennessee, Ford will build a so-called "mega campus" that it calls "Blue Oval City." While not quite the size of the long-lost city of Fordlândia, the newly coined Blue Oval City will allegedly be huge. The aptly named facility sits on nearly six square miles of real estate, making it—quite literally—nearly the size of a small city. Ford says that it will use this "hive of technical innovation" as not only the assembly location for the electric F-150 Lightning, but it will also house a supplier park and one of its new battery assembly facilities. The plant is also aimed at being carbon neutral by the time it opens in 2025 thanks to a slew of renewable and sustainable resources like geothermal, solar, and wind power. Meanwhile, Ford will build not one, but two battery plants in Glendale, Kentucky. The planned BlueOvalSK Battery Park, which is named after Ford's technical partnership with the Korean energy refiner, will be just under half the size of Blue Oval City at around 2.3 square miles. Together, all three battery plants will have a combined output of 129 gigawatt-hours of domestic battery production capacity. Ford will pony up the majority of the money, pledging $7 billion and leaving SK Innovation to foot the remaining $4.4 billion. Blue Oval City is expected to cost approximately $5.6 billion, while BlueOvalSK Battery Park is a tad pricier at $5.8 billion. “This is our moment—our biggest investment ever—to help build a better future for America,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley. “We are moving now to deliver breakthrough electric vehicles for the many rather than the few. It’s about creating good jobs that support American families, an ultra-efficient, carbon-neutral manufacturing system, and a growing business that delivers value for communities, dealers, and shareholders.”

via Ford