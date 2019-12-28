One-Off 1994 Ford Taurus SHO Pickup Conversion Is an Oddball Bargain at $7,500

Nowadays, just about every Ford truck comes with a decent amount of grunt under its hood. But if the Blue Oval's current selection of F-150 and Ranger models isn't unique enough to pique your interest, then this custom 1994 Taurus SHO pickup conversion hopefully is. Up for sale at Harry’s Toy Barn in Beloit, Kansas is a one-off, quasi-Ranchero remake for just $7,500.

Details from the description are quite limited, although one cliché rings true: pictures are worth a thousand words. Clearly, this oddball started life as a second-generation Taurus SHO before someone chopped off the sporty sedan's rear half from the B-pillar back. Then, they plopped on the bed from a Ranger of the same era.