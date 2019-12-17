Car Carrier Hauling New 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500s Flips in Detroit

You know that feeling of seeing a present under the Christmas tree, knowing exactly what it is, and just counting down the hours until you can open it? It's gone from gleeful anticipation to downright torture for a pair of 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 buyers on Tuesday after a car carrier bearing two examples of Ford's new master Mustang crashed on I-75 in Detroit and caused the trailer to flip.

Fox 2 Detroit reports the Ford F-350 hauling the long three-axle trailer spun out as it was descending a long, curved ramp in downtown Detroit connecting two sections of I-75, the Fisher Freeway and the Chrysler Freeway. The rig jackknifed, which in turn set the trailer and the two GT500s on their sides. Whoever strapped them down clearly did an excellent job, but body damage on the Iconic Silver model is visible where it crunched into the F-350. The Grabber Lime car looks to have left a long scrape along the pavement, but it's hard to tell how bad things are from the helicopter shots.