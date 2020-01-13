Watch: Kid Launches Dad's Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R into Garage Wall

Mistakes happen—they just better not happen in Dad's car. One young man seems to have forgotten that rule after he apparently hopped into his dad's Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R to start it up for his friends and accidentally launched the stick-shift sports car into a wall. Oh yes, there's video.

Uploaded to Facebook, the clip shows the Mustang from behind, driver door open as the young man attempts to start it. You can hear a brief accessory chime in the first second, as if he's trying to turn it on without stepping on the clutch. At about five seconds in, he succeeds in coaxing the 527-horsepower Voodoo V-8 to life, but the car immediately lurches forward and smacks the metal wall with a sickening crunch.

Warning, there's some brief NSFW language here.