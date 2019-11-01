Teen Totals Mazda Miata Just Six Hours After Getting His Driver's License

A teenage driver is lucky to be alive today after he reportedly totaled his first-generation “NA” Mazda Miata by wrapping it around a utility pole on Thursday in southern California. And while teenage-related car collisions aren't unusual, this one stands out because it happened mere hours after the teenager received his driver's license.

Local news affiliate KTLA reports the 18-year-old obtained that treasured beacon of freedom exactly six hours prior to the massive crash, which happened after he attempted to beat a yellow light. According to the report, the teen lost control of his new-to-him Miata and collided with another vehicle, the force of which ultimately flung the little roadster into the utility pole at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Hermosa Drive in Fullerton, CA at around 2:15 p.m. local time.

Fullerton Police uploaded a photo of the crash to their Instagram account, showing the completely ruined Miata and debris from the other vehicle. We must add, the teen is very lucky to not have been transporting a passenger that day.