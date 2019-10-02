Infamous Hellcat-Swapped Mazda Miata Heads to Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas

Remember that Hellcat V-8-swapped Mazda Miata that flooded the internet a few months ago? Well, it could soon be yours because the ridiculously overpowered roadster is heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction this weekend.

Seen across social media and various automotive channels, the Hemi-powered Mazda was the brainchild of Stephen Crapps, also known as a YouTuber named KARR. He essentially took a 1999 Mazda Miata and a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from a wrecked Challenger Hellcat and joined the two to create one insane tire-roasting machine.

Based on an NB-generation Miata, the "Hellkitty" also comes with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. A custom exhaust and intake were fabbed for the project and a Ford 8.8-inch rear-end with a welded differential was lifted straight from a Mustang Cobra and put in the back of the convertible. Modified suspension and Wilwood brakes do what they can to help control the 707-hp machine, but that's proven to be a near-fruitless attempt.