Infamous Hellcat-Swapped Mazda Miata Heads to Barrett-Jackson Auction in Las Vegas
How much would you pay for a 707-horsepower Miata?
Remember that Hellcat V-8-swapped Mazda Miata that flooded the internet a few months ago? Well, it could soon be yours because the ridiculously overpowered roadster is heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction this weekend.
Seen across social media and various automotive channels, the Hemi-powered Mazda was the brainchild of Stephen Crapps, also known as a YouTuber named KARR. He essentially took a 1999 Mazda Miata and a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from a wrecked Challenger Hellcat and joined the two to create one insane tire-roasting machine.
Based on an NB-generation Miata, the "Hellkitty" also comes with a six-speed Tremec manual transmission. A custom exhaust and intake were fabbed for the project and a Ford 8.8-inch rear-end with a welded differential was lifted straight from a Mustang Cobra and put in the back of the convertible. Modified suspension and Wilwood brakes do what they can to help control the 707-hp machine, but that's proven to be a near-fruitless attempt.
After completing the car, Crapps did what most people would do with finished builds like these: he took it to the track and hooned.
The last we checked, the Hellkitty still donned its original black exterior and was missing a hood since, with the giant supercharged V-8 sitting up front, it didn’t close. But now, it sports a vibrant orange paint job complete with a hood that has a hole cut out of it so it can accommodate the V-8 and its massive custom short-ram intake.
The project appears to be complete and ready to move on to its next owner with no reserve listed on its auction—it’s anyone’s guess as to what it could sell for.
