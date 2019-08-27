Found for Sale: Flyin' Miata-Built, LS3-Swapped 2016 Mazda MX-5 With Only 2,000 Miles

Are you of the mind that the sub-200 horsepower that comes from Mazda's factory isn't nearly enough grunt for the magical MX-5? Well, spotted for sale on Bring a Trailer is a barely-used, LS-swapped ND Miata seemingly made just for you.

According to its listing, this white 2016 MX-5 is the first customer car to get the V-8 "Habu" conversion from the tuners at Palisade, Colorado's Flyin' Miata. The swap consists of a Lingenfelter-built, 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 out of a C6 Corvette paired to a Tremec T56 six-speed manual and a GM differential.

The LS3-swapped Miata is said to produce 525 horsepower and weigh just 2,600 pounds.