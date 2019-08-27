Found for Sale: Flyin' Miata-Built, LS3-Swapped 2016 Mazda MX-5 With Only 2,000 Miles

This little riot weighs just 2,600 pounds and makes 525 horsepower thanks to its C6 Corvette-sourced V-8.

By Chris Tsui
Are you of the mind that the sub-200 horsepower that comes from Mazda's factory isn't nearly enough grunt for the magical MX-5? Well, spotted for sale on Bring a Trailer is a barely-used, LS-swapped ND Miata seemingly made just for you. 

According to its listing, this white 2016 MX-5 is the first customer car to get the V-8 "Habu" conversion from the tuners at Palisade, Colorado's Flyin' Miata. The swap consists of a Lingenfelter-built, 6.2-liter LS3 V-8 out of a C6 Corvette paired to a Tremec T56 six-speed manual and a GM differential. 

The LS3-swapped Miata is said to produce 525 horsepower and weigh just 2,600 pounds.

For maximum peace-of-mind, the car is being sold by Flyin' Miata themselves on behalf of the owner and includes a clean Carfax and Virginia title, all the factory and conversion literature and documents, and—most notably, perhaps—just a little over 2,000 miles on the odometer. The thing's barely broken in. 

It isn't just the engine, transmission, and diff that's been replaced, though. Dual, center-exit exhausts and a new rear diffuser give the Mazda roadster more visual punch, as do the black 17-inch Advanti Storm wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tires. Behind those reside Wilwood brake calipers, specially-tuned Fox Racing coilovers, beefier anti-roll bars, and extra chassis bracing.

I'm not usually the biggest fan of modified cars but I gotta say, this thing looks really cool particularly from the rear three-quarter view. 

The auction ends on Wednesday and is currently sitting at $55,000, or pretty much double the price of a new, soft-top 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata

